You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Immaculate Queen, St. Rose-McCarthy welcome students back
0 comments
top story

Mary Immaculate Queen, St. Rose-McCarthy welcome students back

Mary Immaculate Queen School and St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School both began their first days back in the classroom since COVID-19 moved school to distance learning.

"It was just pure joy," Mary Immaculate Queen School Principal Rachael Manzo said. "All of us were so happy and so excited. The kids were jumping up and down and the teachers were thrilled, energized to be here."

Manzo, who's in her third year as principal, said their excitement led to the staff getting to school an hour early, but it was well worth it with everything that needed to be readied for the students.

There were temperature checks and hands were washed, while students were socially distant. Still, the interaction was something both teachers and students had missed.

"I feel like our students were just missing [interaction]," Manzo said. "Even if it is social distanced, they still see their friends. They see their eyes light up. Yes, their faces are behind a mask, but they’re still in the same room together which I think has been great."

Mary Immaculate Queen and St. Rose-McCarthy's waivers are good for Tk-sixth grade schooling. They are only one of a handful of schools who were approved for a waiver and one of three locally.

"It’s a huge sense of pride," Manzo said. "We were praying so hard and when we got word that we got our waiver, I could not stop crying."

Manzo said she worked on the waiver application with the Diocese of Fresno for weeks. She called it an accomplishment to get the waiver granted and prove that they could keep children safe in their classrooms.

"To open today was just a validation of that," Manzo said.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank Carreiro
Obituaries

Frank Carreiro

Frank Carreiro passed away on Sept. 9th at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72.

Carlos Marquez
Obituaries

Carlos Marquez

  • Updated

Carlos Marquez was born on March 30, 2005 to Cesar and Shantell Marquez. He shared a birthday with his Grandmother, Rachel Simas and Great-Gra…

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

+2
John Henry DeRuiter
Obituaries

John Henry DeRuiter

  • Updated

John Henry DeRuiter was born in Hanford, California on April 21, 1952 to Henry and Mata DeRuiter. He was the youngest of four brothers. He lef…

Tulare man arrested for child porn
News

Tulare man arrested for child porn

  • Updated

TULARE — After a month-long investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit/Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Childre…

+4
4 arrested after planned robbery
News

4 arrested after planned robbery

  • Updated

ARMONA — Four men were arrested Thursday on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after they stole a victim’s money and d…

Kimberly Carolyn Wood
Obituaries

Kimberly Carolyn Wood

  • Updated

Kimberly Carolyn Wood was born in Maryland on March 2, 1961, the cherished daughter of Gary Wood and Kathleen Wood. The family, which included…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News