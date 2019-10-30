HANFORD — Following an extensive recruitment process, the Hanford City Council announced Wednesday the selection of Mario Cifuentez II as its next city manager.
“The City Council met with many qualified candidates and were thoroughly impressed with Mario’s background,” Mayor Sue Sorensen said in a released statement. “He is clearly a skilled and respected professional and comes with high regard.”
Cifuentez comes from the city of Visalia, where he brings over 30 years of municipal government experience.
During his 33-year career with Visalia, Cifuentez promoted numerous times and has held the position of animal services manager, airport manager, interim public works director, deputy city manager, and he is departing as the general services director, said a press release from the city.
During his long tenure with Visalia, city officials said Cifuentez has also overseen other key operations, including economic development, transit and property management, and has extensive budgeting and personnel management experience.
Cifuentez is a graduate of Fresno Pacific University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration/Organizational Leadership.
“We are looking forward to having him put his vast experience and vision in action and assist the city of Hanford in planning for tomorrow,” Sorensen continued. “Mario and his wife, Courtney, have already selected a home to be built in one of Hanford’s new subdivisions and look forward to relocating to the community when they move into their new home in early spring.”
Reached by phone Wednesday, Cifuentez said using the word “excited” would be an understatement for how he feels right now.
Early on in the process, before he and his wife decided if they were going to make the move to Hanford, Cifuentez said they wanted to embed themselves in the community, so they attended some events like Thursday Night Market Place.
Cifuentez said they were overwhelmed by the sense of community and impressed with its quality. He said they are looking forward to relocating to Hanford when their home is complete.
Cifuentez has some family in Hanford and said he actually lived in the area for a few years when he was younger.
In general, Cifuentez said he is looking forward to working with city staff and the community to make the council’s goals become realities in the future.
Cifuentez said he will also keep coming to events and be a regular part of the community. He is passionate about local government and said not to be surprised if you see him walking downtown on any given day and talking with community members.
Mike Olmos, who also previously worked for the city of Visalia before his retirement in 2017, has been serving as interim city manager for Hanford during the recruitment process.
Olmos replaced the previous city manager, Darrel Pyle, who announced his resignation in June after seven years with the city.
Cifuentez’ contract is scheduled to be approved by the city council during its Nov. 5 meeting, and he will begin his duties with the city of Hanford effective Nov. 18.
