Man, woman arrested at Burris Park

KINGS COUNTY — A man and woman were arrested at Burris Park on Monday after deputies found them asleep in a car and allegedly in possession of a loaded gun and drugs.
Around 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Burris Park in Kings County to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for several hours.
Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered an adult male who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2017 GMC pickup and an adult female who appeared to be asleep in the back seat. They said a .22 caliber Derringer handgun was lying on the floor board next to the woman.
Unsure of the situation, Sheriff’s officials said deputies moved back into a safer location and used the patrol car’s announcement system to order the man and woman from the vehicle.
Deputies said the woman and man, later identified as 40-year-old Samantha Silas and 48-year-old Charles Bogard, both exited the pickup and were detained.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered the gun and said they also found traces of cocaine on the center console and 1.5 grams of cocaine inside Silas’s purse.
Officials said the handgun had two rounds inside and the registered owner was neither Bogard nor Silas. During an interview, they said Bogard claimed the firearm was a family heirloom that he often carried.
Bogard was found to have two active warrants from Fresno County with a total bail of $71,000, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said Bogard and Silas were arrested and transported to the Kings County Jail. During a search at the jail, they said Bogard was found to be in possession of 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Authorities said Bogard was booked into the jail on suspicion of five felony charges, including bringing drugs into a jail, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance, along with the two Fresno County warrants. His bail was set at $186,000.
They said Silas was also booked into the jail on suspicion of four felony charges with a bail of $90,000.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
