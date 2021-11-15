Kings County law enforcement have booked a suspect who was reportedly carrying a firearm as they responded to a call.
On Tuesday morning, detectives from the Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force responded to a report of subjects trespassing on the Kings River.
Upon arrival, detectives located a vehicle parked on the west side of the south fork of the Kings River. They contacted a woman named Susan Smith who was found near the vehicle. It was determined that Smith had a local traffic warrant issued for her arrest with a bail of $5,000.
As the investigation unfolded, they reportedly located a subject named Juan Torres sitting in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. Sitting between his legs was a large machete, according to Kings County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Nathan Ferrier.
Detectives secured the machete and asked Torres if he had any other weapons. Torres reportedly told them he had a handgun in his waist band. Detectives conducted a search of Torres and are reported to have located a 9mm Regard Girsan handgun in Torres' waist band. The firearm contained 18 rounds of ammunition.
Smith was issued a citation for the traffic warrant.
Torres was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on his person. His bail was set at $25,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.