Man with kids in his car rams another vehicle

HANFORD — A man was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment after he rammed his vehicle into another vehicle while children were in his car, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Around 1:40 p.m., KCSO detectives responded to the area of 10th Avenue and Fifth Street in Hanford for an assault investigation.

Officials said a passerby called 911 and stated there were two vehicles — a 2004 Cadillac Escalade and a 2000 Audi A4 — racing at over 100 mph southbound on 10th Avenue from Cameron Street.

The vehicles continued eastbound on Fifth Street, where deputies said the driver of the Cadillac, later identified as 34-year-old Lee Bellamy, intentionally rammed his vehicle into the Audi, which had come to a stop at the intersection.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they determined Bellamy had three children under the age of 3 years old in the vehicle with him at the time he rammed his vehicle into the Audi.

Bellamy was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for assault with a Deadly Weapon and child Endangerment. His bail was set at $75,000.

