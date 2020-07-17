Man wanted for sexually assaulting child

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is searching for a man after he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl multiple times.
Officials said they are looking for 26-year-old Juan Angel Covarrubias, who is wanted on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 and sexual acts with a child under 10.
On July 3, HPD officers were dispatched to investigate a possible sexual assault incident against a 7-year-old girl. Officers said they talked to the young victim's grandfather, who told them he witnessed the incident in progress.
Officials said the victim's grandfather told officers that on the morning of June 28, he walked out of his bedroom and saw Covarrubias, his daughter's boyfriend, sexually assaulting his 7-year-old granddaughter.
After the grandfather confronted Covarrubias, police said he ran out of the back door of the residence and out of sight.
Further investigation revealed Covarrubias had sexually assaulted the young victim on numerous occasions, officials said.
Police said Covarrubias was last seen on the 10000 block of Hanford-Armona Road on June 30. They said he is from Mexico and may be trying to make his way back.
Authorities said the suspect has "COVARRUBIAS" tattooed on his inner right forearm and the letters "KC" with a crown on top of one of his hands.
If you see Covarrubias or know his whereabouts, contact Detective Alsie Ortega at the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-4724.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!