Man treated for gunshot wound, investigation ongoing

VISALIA — On 4 a.m. Feb. 22, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of West Houston Avenue.
An adult male with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen was located. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the anonymous tip line at 713-4738.
