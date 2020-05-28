Man, teen rob pharmacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — A man and a teen were both arrested Wednesday after they robbed medication from a pharmacy and then led officers on a high-speed chase, Hanford Police Department officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 710 W. Grangeville Blvd.

The business reported that a male was robbing their pharmacy of opiate-based medications like Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and promethazine, which police said are commonly abused narcotics that are sold on the streets.

Officials said the suspect threatened Walgreen’s staff and fled the scene, running to an awaiting getaway vehicle.

HPD officers said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Highway 198 and 6th Avenue, where they attempted to pull the vehicle over. They said the suspects failed to yield and fled from officers, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Officers chased the suspects into downtown Visalia, where they ultimately yielded and were apprehended.

Police said the driver was 20-year-old Dvone Ross-Levingston of Sacramento and the passenger was a 15-year-old juvenile male. Ross-Levingston was found to have a warrant out of San Jose for robbery, officials said.