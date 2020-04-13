Man, teen arrested in connection to gang activity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Thursday in connection to gang activity.

The Lemoore Police Department Investigations Unit conducted a follow-up to a gang-related shooting that occurred on April 5. As they were conducting the follow-up, they located the black Acura that was used in the shooting in the 900 block of Avocado Drive.

The vehicle left the residence and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver refused to yield and dropped off the front passenger. After a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody and identified as Rudy Zamora, 30.

The passenger was later located hiding in a backyard in the 900 block of

Banyan Drive. It was determined he was a 17-year-old juvenile.

A stolen, loaded 357. revolver was found in possession of the passenger and he was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and several rounds of ammunition

were located along with gang indicia.

Zamora was booked into the KCJ for violations of Evading Arrest, firearm

violations and three outstanding warrants out of Kings County.