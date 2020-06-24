Man steals ammo, shoots at people in downtown Hanford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a man for attempted murder Tuesday after he stole ammunition and shot at several people in downtown Hanford, department officials said.

Just after 1 p.m., Hanford Police said an adult male went into Big 5 Sporting Goods in Hanford. While he was in the store, police said the man asked the clerk to look at .22 LR ammunition.

The clerk pulled a box of ammunition off the shelf and let the man look at the bullets. Officials said the man then pulled a semi-automatic handgun magazine from his waistband area and began loading it.

The clerk immediately told the man that he couldn’t do that and what he was doing was illegal. Officers said the man took the box of ammunition from the counter and left the store without paying.

The clerk, who feared that the man may be armed due to the fact he was loading a handgun magazine, called 911 to report the incident, police said.

HPD officers arrived on scene and obtained video surveillance of the incident.

While officers were trying to identify the suspect from the Big 5 incident, police received 911 calls from several callers in the downtown area of Hanford.