Man starts fire in alleged attempt to get deported

KETTLEMAN CITY — A man was arrested on suspicion of arson Sunday after he told firefighters he started a fire in order to be arrested and deported back to Mexico, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Around 10 p.m., KCSO was called to assist the Kings County Fire Department with an investigation of a wild land fire located on the north side of Highway 41 between Old Skyline Road and Interstate 5, south of Kettleman City.

Fire officials explained to the responding deputy that when they arrived on scene of the fire, they located a male standing nearby.

They said the man approached them with his hands in the air and told fire officials he started the fire with a lighter in order to be arrested and deported back to Mexico.

Fire officials said the man, identified as 30-year-old Felipe Dejesus Acosta Castro, had also removed his pants which contained the lighter. They said the man explained the fire had made his pants too hot to leave on.

According to fire officials, approximately 200 acres had burned at that stage in the investigation and they had been unable to locate Castro’s pants.

Authorities said Castro was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of three counts of felony arson. His bail was set at $130,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.