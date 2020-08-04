Man speeds off during traffic stop, leads deputies on high speed chase

LEMOORE — A man with a warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody on several charges Friday after he sped away during a traffic stop and led deputies on a high speed chase, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before midnight on July 31, a KCSO deputy was patrolling in the area of 17th and Jersey avenues just outside the city of Lemoore when he noticed a white 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer with a headlight not functioning
The deputy made a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted a male driver and his female passenger.
The driver told the deputy he did not have his driver's license with him and provided a name, which was later determined to be his brother's name.
The deputy began investigating to determine the driver's true identity, which was Antonio Zavala, 30.
As the deputy was speaking with Zavala at the driver's window, he said Zavala suddenly started the car and sped away. As he drove away, the deputy said he heard the female passenger telling Zavala not to drive off.
Deputies pursued Zavala as he drove recklessly at speeds in excess of 100 mph, officials said, including driving in the oncoming lane of traffic and forcing an oncoming car off the road in order to avoid a head-on collision.
As the pursuit continued, officials said Zavala approached the intersection of Kent and state Route 41 at approximately 90 mph. This intersection elevates and as he drove through the intersection, they said his vehicle launched 5-10 feet into the air.
Deputies briefly lost sight of the vehicle due to the elevated area but after deputies proceeded through the intersection they said they saw the car stuck in a field. They also saw Zavala fleeing from the vehicle.
Deputies ran after Zavala and he was subsequently taken into custody.
Officials said the vehicle had major front end damage and the air bags had deployed. The female passenger was still in the car and officials said she sustained minor injuries from the crash.
During the passenger’s interview, she told investigators that she pleaded with Zavala to drop her off several times during the pursuit but he refused. She later received treatment at a nearby hospital.
Sheriff’s officials said Zavala admitted that he ran due to having a warrant for his arrest out of Fresno County. It was later confirmed he had a no bail warrant for stalking.
Authorities said Zavala was booked into Kings County Jail for his warrant, evading, false impersonation of a real person, false imprisonment and kidnapping. His bail was set at $255,000.
