Man shot multiple rounds at neighbor's home

HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a man Wednesday after he shot multiple rounds of gunfire at a neighbor’s home, as well as inside his own home while his son was there, department officials said.
A little before 10 a.m., HPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Elm Court for reports of gunfire. Officers said the reporting party stated someone shot through his bedroom window.
As officers arrived on scene, they said they were able to determine the gunfire was coming from a neighbor’s house, which is located on the 1200 block of Van Court.
Officers said they made contact with the resident, who was later identified as 42-year-old Christopher Nelson.
After speaking with Nelson, officers said they learned that he fired approximately two rounds at a neighbor’s house before returning inside his residence. While inside the residence, police said Nelson fired approximately 25 more rounds through a bedroom and living room wall.
Officers located a 9mm semi-automatic handgun along with ammunition inside Nelson’s residence, they said.
Officials said Nelson had his 12-year-old child inside the residence at the time of the shooting.
Authorities said Nelson was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and child endangerment. His bail was set at $300,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!