Man shot and killed at Halloween party

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed during a fight at a Halloween party.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, HPD officers responded to the Edgewater Apartment complex in the 600 block of Northstar Dr. regarding a possible shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 33-year-old Ronald Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said officers immediately began providing medical aid to Johnson until the arrival of fire and ambulance crews. They said Johnson was then transported to Adventist Medical Center, where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, police said they determined that Johnson had attended a Halloween party at an apartment in the complex.

They said some of the guests at the party began to argue with each other and the argument turned into a physical altercation between Johnson and an unidentified suspect.

During the altercation, officials said someone fired a gun towards Johnson.

The HPD Detectives Unit said it is actively investigating this case. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the department at (559) 585-2540.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

