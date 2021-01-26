You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pulls out gun while fleeing from deputies
0 comments
top story

Man pulls out gun while fleeing from deputies

  • Updated
  • 0

CORCORAN — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fled from deputies and pulled out a gun after an attempted traffic stop, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, KCSO officials said a deputy sheriff spotted a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle traveling in the area of 6th and Orange avenues in Corcoran. The deputy said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Encarnacion Escobedo Lopez, drove through an intersection controlled by stop signs at over 60 mph.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, but said Lopez refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensued.

After a short distance, Sheriff’s officials said Lopez pulled over and the deputy attempted to take him into custody. As the deputy grabbed Lopez, they said Lopez pulled away and began to flee on foot.

The deputy chased after Lopez and said Lopez reached into his waist band and removed a black object that appeared to be a firearm. Officials said the deputy drew his own firearm and gave Lopez commands. They said Lopez dropped the firearm and continued fleeing.

Due to it being a residential area with a nearby school, KCSO officials said the deputy stopped chasing Lopez and searched the area for the firearm. They said a 9mm handgun was located along with a loaded magazine containing 15 rounds.

The following day, deputies said they contacted Lopez, who was the registered owner of the motorcycle. They said he had an active warrant for his arrest and admitted to running and dropping the handgun.

Authorities said Lopez was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for the active warrant and was also charged on suspicion of being an unlicensed driver, masked criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Lopez posted bail and was released.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Violante Chaves Medeiros
Obituaries

Violante Chaves Medeiros

Violante, or Violet, as she was better known, was born May 1st, 1932 on the Azorean island of Santa Maria, Portugal. In 1950, she married Anto…

Man assaulted, robbed at motel
News

Man assaulted, robbed at motel

  • Updated

Upon arrival, officers learned an adult male victim was attempting to enter his motel room when an unknown suspect approached from behind and assaulted him.

John Thomas Silveira
Obituaries

John Thomas Silveira

John Thomas Silveira also known as Sonny, 80, was born December 1, 1940 in Hanford, Ca to John and Eldine Silveira, and passed away peacefully…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News