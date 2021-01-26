Man pulls out gun while fleeing from deputies

CORCORAN — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fled from deputies and pulled out a gun after an attempted traffic stop, officials said.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, KCSO officials said a deputy sheriff spotted a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle traveling in the area of 6th and Orange avenues in Corcoran. The deputy said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Encarnacion Escobedo Lopez, drove through an intersection controlled by stop signs at over 60 mph.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, but said Lopez refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensued.
After a short distance, Sheriff’s officials said Lopez pulled over and the deputy attempted to take him into custody. As the deputy grabbed Lopez, they said Lopez pulled away and began to flee on foot.
The deputy chased after Lopez and said Lopez reached into his waist band and removed a black object that appeared to be a firearm. Officials said the deputy drew his own firearm and gave Lopez commands. They said Lopez dropped the firearm and continued fleeing.
Due to it being a residential area with a nearby school, KCSO officials said the deputy stopped chasing Lopez and searched the area for the firearm. They said a 9mm handgun was located along with a loaded magazine containing 15 rounds.
The following day, deputies said they contacted Lopez, who was the registered owner of the motorcycle. They said he had an active warrant for his arrest and admitted to running and dropping the handgun.
Authorities said Lopez was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for the active warrant and was also charged on suspicion of being an unlicensed driver, masked criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Lopez posted bail and was released.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
