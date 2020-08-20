Man out on bail arrested for possession of narcotics, firearm

LEMOORE — An Atascadero man who was out on bail was arrested Monday in Lemoore for multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed firearm, police officials said.
Around 8 a.m., a Lemoore Police officer on patrol in the 1200 block of Sierra Circle conducted a traffic enforcement stop for an equipment violation on a GMC pickup truck.
The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Corbitt of Atascadero, was unlicensed and found to currently be on Post Community Release Supervision, officials said.
Through investigation, police said Corbitt was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. They said a search of the truck also turned up three boxes of ammunition, a loaded firearm and additional illegal narcotics that included methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Officials said further investigation revealed Corbitt was also in possession of debit cards belonging to other people and receipts showing fraudulent withdrawals from those cards for thousands of dollars. Over $2,000 in cash from those fraudulent withdrawals was recovered, officials said.
Authorities said Corbitt, who was already out on bail in San Luis Obispo County for multiple felony charges, was charged with several felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and participating in a criminal street gang.
Corbitt’s bail was set at $140,000.
Police said a female passenger was detained and later released without charges during this investigation.
