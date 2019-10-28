HANFORD — A man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a rural area north of Hanford, according to California Highway Patrol.
Just past 12:30 a.m., CHP said a 50-year-old man from Hanford was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on 12th Avenue, south of Elder Avenue, at an unknown speed. A 36-year-old man also from Hanford was a passenger in the truck.
For an unknown reason, a 45-year-old man was standing within the southbound lane of 12th Avenue, south of Elder Avenue, and officers said the Silverado struck the man in the road.
Due to the injuries sustained, authorities said the 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later. The man’s name has not been released pending family notification.
According to a press release from CHP, the driver and passenger of the Silverado were not injured.
Officials said the collision is still under investigation.
