Man found with loaded gun, over 100 rounds of ammo in car

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Tuesday after he was found with a loaded gun and over 100 live rounds of ammunition in his car, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Around 6:20 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Hanna Avenue and Park Court in regards to a suspicious vehicle.
Upon arrival in the area, police said they saw the described vehicle leaving the area. They said a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 900 block of Whitley Avenue for observed traffic violations.
Officers contacted the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Irving Rosales.
While speaking with Rosales, officers said they saw a firearm in plain view inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation they discovered they firearm was loaded and had been reported stolen to an agency in Tulare County.
Rosales was also found to be in possession of over 100 live rounds of ammunition, officials said.
Authorities said Rosales was placed under arrest, transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, concealing a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $55,000.
