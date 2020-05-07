Man found with loaded gun, meth in car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STRATFORD — A man was arrested for several felony violations Wednesday after deputies found him with a loaded firearm and drugs, said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., a KCSO deputy stopped to check on a vehicle parked near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Laurel Avenue near Stratford in rural Kings County. Deputies said the lone occupant was seated in the car and was identified as 39-year-old Leonel Avalos.

The deputy spoke with Avalos, who he said asked for a ride to town. As the deputy continued to have a conversation with Avalos, he said he noticed his behavior was suspicious.

The deputy ultimately decided to search the vehicle. Officials said the search revealed a loaded 9mm handgun that was located under the driver's seat.

Sheriff’s officials said the pistol had a live round chambered and was cocked and ready to fire. They said the serial number on the firearm had been removed.

In addition to the firearm, deputies said methamphetamine and a meth pipe were also located within the vehicle.

Authorities said Avalos was taken into custody and later released per the $0 bail schedule. He was issued a citation for three felony violations, including carrying a loaded firearm, obliteration of identification marks on a firearm, and possession of drugs with a loaded firearm.

