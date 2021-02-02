You have permission to edit this article.
Man flees from police, charged with DUI
Man flees from police, charged with DUI

Jorge Luis Fernandez-Morales

Jorge Luis Fernandez-Morales

 Avenal Police Department

AVENAL — Avenal Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of multiple charges Sunday, including driving under the influence, after he allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop.

Around 12:40 p.m., APD officers said they observed a black Chevrolet traveling under 5 mph on Skyline Boulevard. They said the vehicle stopped multiple times while traveling east, impeding other traffic.

A traffic stop was initiated and police said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jorge Luis Fernandez-Morales, initially yielded to officers. As the officer exited their vehicle to contact Fernandez-Morales in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, they said Fernandez began fleeing in his vehicle.

Officials said Fernandez drove out of Avenal, south on Avenal Cutoff Road to Laurel Avenue, where he turned west toward Stratford. They said Fernandez failed to yield during this time, crossing over into the north bound lane of Avenal Cutoff Road while trying to evade police.

Authorities said Fernandez eventually yielded at a dairy located in Stratford and was taken into custody without further incident. Fernandez was booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, evading police, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, and a probation hold was placed on him.

Police said Fernandez was previously arrested just after midnight on Jan. 29 for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

