Man assaulted, robbed at motel
Man assaulted, robbed at motel

  • Updated
VISALIA — On Jan. 12, at 12:19 a.m., officers responded to Motel 6 located at 4645 W. Noble Avenue for a report of suspicious circumstances.

Upon arrival, officers learned an adult male victim was attempting to enter his motel room when an unknown suspect approached from behind and assaulted him. The suspect took the victim’s wallet. The unknown suspect was also accompanied by a second suspect who acted as the lookout. Both suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.

