Man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff's Office and the Lemoore Police Department have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
On Jan. 25, a Kings County Sheriff’s Office detective assigned as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshall attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Fresno Office, was advised David Huff of Lemoore had allegedly sent an email containing child pornography.
Over the course of the investigation it was determined Huff sent a work email to approximately 10 co-workers which contained several document attachments. Also attached to the email was one image which depicted child pornography, according to police.
A search warrant was written for Huff’s residence to seize all electronics and data storage devices. The warrant was reviewed and authorized by the Kings County Superior Court.
On March 10, KCSO detectives, with the assistance of officers from the Lemoore Police Department, served the warrant at Huff’s residence. During the search of the residence, several laptop computers and cell phones were seized as evidence.
Huff was also arrested on suspicion of PC 311.11(a); Possession of Child Pornography.
The case is under investigation and the items seized will be forensically extracted for data.
