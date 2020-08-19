You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested in drive-thru dies after being transported to hospital

  • Updated
VISALIA — A man died after displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of drugs on Sunday, according to police. 

At 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of W. Cypress for a report of a man down in the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant. Officers arrived and made contact with Bryan Porter, 51, of Visalia.

Porter displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and he was unable to care for himself, according to reports. Officers arrested Porter without incident and he was transported to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Medical staff at the jail evaluated Porter and requested that he be medically cleared at a hospital prior to being booked, due to the alleged intoxication level.

The officer transported Porter directly to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Upon arrival, the officer noticed Porter was nonresponsive. The officer summoned the assistance of nearby hospital staff. The officer and medical staff performed life-saving measures and continued as Porter was taken into the emergency department. Medical staff was unable to revive Porter and he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. An Administrative Investigation was also initiated.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.

