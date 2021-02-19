Man arrested in connection to shooting, police search for more suspects

HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested one man in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday and are currently looking for more suspects involved in the case, department officials said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., HPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Rodgers Road for a shooting. Officers said two crime scenes were located and more than 20 spent shell casings were found at the scenes.
During the investigation, police said they learned that subjects in a dark-colored four-door vehicle and subjects in a silver four-door vehicle shot at each other.
The silver vehicle was identified and at around 4:40 p.m. and officials said the Lemoore Police Department located the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex in the city of Lemoore.
Police said 24-year-old Jonathan Espinoza, who is currently on parole out of Fresno County, was contacted in the vehicle and arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Authorities said Espinoza was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in gross negligence, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a school zone. His bail was set at $815,000.
This case is ongoing and HPD is asking the public for help identifying the dark-colored four-door vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Dias at (559) 585-4767.
