Man arrested in alleged carjacking, attempted homicide incident
Man arrested in alleged carjacking, attempted homicide incident

Steven Aguilar

Steven Aguilar

 Kings County Sheriff's Office

ARMONA — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man who allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint and shot another man.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 28, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of Park and Grant streets in Armona for a shooting investigation. Around that same time, officials said a 31-year-old male arrived at Adventist Medical Center in Hanford with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies said they located a female victim who reported she had been carjacked at gunpoint by a man and was forced to drive him to a location and drop him off. Deputies said they also found several spent shell casings at the scene.

KCSO detectives were contacted and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Officials said detectives also responded to the hospital to contact the male gunshot victim. They said the victim stated he was shot after a man came to his residence for an unknown reason.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they identified the suspect in this case as Steven Charles Aguilar. They said an arrest warrant for Aguilar was obtained in the amount of $5 million.

On Feb. 2 detectives said they located Aguilar in the area of 10th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road, where he was subsequently taken into custody.

Authorities said Aguilar was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited residence, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

Breaking News