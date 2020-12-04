You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested in 2017 Hanford homicide case
  • Updated
Luis Castillo

 Contributed by Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested 28-year-old Luis Castillo in connection to the May 2017 slaying of 27-year-old Camilo Moreno, department officials announced.

Officers said they have been actively investigating the homicide over the years, in which Moreno was found shot to death while sitting in his vehicle.

Detectives said they determined the case involved a criminal street gang and through investigation learned that Castillo was the person allegedly responsible for Moreno’s death.

Authorities said Castillo was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

