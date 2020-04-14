Man arrested for unlawful possession of firearm, other charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVENAL — George Pearson was arrested on multiple charges including unlawful possession of an altered firearm Saturday.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a Kings County Deputy Sheriff was patrolling the area of Highway 33 and Merced Street near the City of Avenal. He spotted a black, Saturn sedan with a mechanical violation and ran a registration check on the on the license plate. The license plate came back to a 2002, Chrysler, an entirely different vehicle. The Deputy made a traffic enforcement stop and contacted the driver (George Pearson) and passenger (Gracie Pulido). Pearson was determined to be driving on a suspended driver's license.

During the contact, a K-9 unit from the Avenal Police Department arrived and assisted in the investigation. The K-9 was utilized for drug detection and the K-9 alerted on the odor of possible narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was done and inside the trunk deputies located a black, 12-gauge, Savage brand shotgun. The shotgun had been altered by having a portion of the stock and barrel sawed off. The serial numbers on the shotgun had been filed off and were no longer visible. Additionally, the shotgun was loaded with one 12 gauge shotgun shell.