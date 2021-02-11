Man arrested for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

HANFORD — Hanford Police have arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted his teenage stepdaughter for a period of several months, department officials said.
On Oct. 5, HPD officers said they were dispatched to investigate a sexual abuse report involving a 15-year-old victim.
Police said the investigation revealed the victim had been sexually assaulted and raped by her step father, 36-year-old Alvaro Lino. They said the sexual abuse went on for five months and the victim was fearful to tell anyone due to threats Lino made to her.
When confronted by family members, officials said Lino fled the United States to Bolivia. Investigators authored an arrest warrant for Lino.
Lino returned to the U.S. on Dec. 21, flying into Miami International Airport, officials said. Upon his arrival, they said Lino was taken into custody on the warrant and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail.
Investigators from the Hanford Police Department flew to Miami and transported Lino back to Hanford. Authorities said Lino was booked into the Kings County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of rape by force and sexual abuse of a child. His bail was set at $325,000.
