Man arrested for possession of meth, outstanding warrants

VISALIA — On Feb. 22, at 4:30 p.m., officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble. Witnesses gave a description of the subject that had just driven the vehicle.
Officers located a subject matching the description in the area. When they attempted contact, the subject reportedly fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able detain the subject identified as Benjamin Miles, 35. He was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and had two outstanding warrants. He was booked at Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
