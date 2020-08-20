You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for possession of meth for sale
0 comments

Man arrested for possession of meth for sale

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Ramirez

Robert Ramirez

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Tuesday after police found methamphetamine packaged for sale in his residence, officials said.

A little before noon, Corcoran Police officers said they assisted the Kings County Probation Department in conducting a probation search at a residence in the 1800 block of Letts Avenue. Police said a man named Robert Ramirez, 52, was found to be residing in an unattached shed on the property.

While searching the shed, officers said they located over 14 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales and narcotic paraphernalia.

Authorities said Ramirez, who was also found to have an active Kings County warrant for his arrest, admitted the items belonged to him. They said Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Alice Marie Bettencourt
Obituaries

Alice Marie Bettencourt

Alice Marie BettencourtNovember 10, 1943 July 30, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July…

Manuel Luciano Farpella
Obituaries

Manuel Luciano Farpella

Manuel Luciano FarpellaApril 13, 1956 -August 8, 2020With great sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Luciano Farpella. Manuel went to be …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News