Man arrested for possession of meth for sale

CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Tuesday after police found methamphetamine packaged for sale in his residence, officials said.
A little before noon, Corcoran Police officers said they assisted the Kings County Probation Department in conducting a probation search at a residence in the 1800 block of Letts Avenue. Police said a man named Robert Ramirez, 52, was found to be residing in an unattached shed on the property.
While searching the shed, officers said they located over 14 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales and narcotic paraphernalia.
Authorities said Ramirez, who was also found to have an active Kings County warrant for his arrest, admitted the items belonged to him. They said Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
