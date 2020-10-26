Man arrested for possession of meth for sale

AVENAL — Avenal Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after officers found methamphetamine in his vehicle, department officials said.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, an APD officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 33 and First Avenue on a vehicle driven by Daniel Gamboa.
Police said the officer’s K-9 partner, Gunnar, conducted an exterior search of the vehicle and alerted on the passenger side door.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 93.5 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.
Authorities said Gamboa was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and driving without a license.
