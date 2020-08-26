You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested for pipe bomb in car
Man arrested for pipe bomb in car

  • Updated
VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 2:21 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a pipe bomb inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

The driver, Raymundo Camacho, 33, was detained in the back of a patrol vehicle as officers evacuated nearby residents. The Central Valley Regional Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe.

Camacho was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for possession of an explosive device. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

