Man arrested for pipe bomb in car

VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 2:21 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a pipe bomb inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
The driver, Raymundo Camacho, 33, was detained in the back of a patrol vehicle as officers evacuated nearby residents. The Central Valley Regional Bomb Squad responded and rendered the device safe.
Camacho was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for possession of an explosive device. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
