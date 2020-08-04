Man arrested for kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s officials, with help from other law enforcement agencies, caught a man who they say kidnapped his own daughter over the weekend.
Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, KCSO deputies responded to a residence in the 700 block of east Elm Street in Hanford for a report of someone at the residence who was unwelcome.
Deputies arrived and said they found 56-year-old Charles Aguilar and 47-year-old Marc Arce in front of the residence. They said Aguilar informed deputies he was at the residence to pick-up his 3-year-old daughter.
Deputies said they contacted the residents of the home, who showed them child custody paperwork stating the child had been removed from Aguilar’s custody and was placed in their care by Kings County Child Protective Services.
During the course of the investigation, deputies said they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun on Arce and found both Arce and Aguilar to be under the influence of illegal narcotics. They said both men were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of several narcotic- and weapons-related charges.
Just before midnight that same day, officials said Aguilar returned to the residence on east Elm Street after being released from his six-hour hold at the jail. They said Aguilar illegally entered the residence, took his daughter and left in his silver BMW.
A short time later, officials said the temporary guardians noticed the girl was missing and called the Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the residence and the KCSO Detective Unit was contacted and took over the investigation.
Detectives contacted the California Highway Patrol, who then issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Aguilar and his daughter. Officials said the advisory was sent to multiple law enforcement agencies and media sources.
Detectives said they were able to obtain an exigent circumstances ping on Aguilar's cellphone and received location information showing he was travelling eastbound on Interstate 40 near Barstow.
CHP officers began responding to the area and soon received a call from a citizen stating she saw the little girl at a rest stop. CHP officers said they located Aguilar’s vehicle driving eastbound on Interstate 40 near Needles and conducted a stop on the vehicle.
Officials said Aguilar stopped the car and was taken into custody. They said his daughter was found unharmed.
Kings County Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the child, while KCSO detectives met with officers at the Barstow CHP Office and took custody of Aguilar.
Authorities said Aguilar was transported to the Kings County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of multiple charges including kidnapping, burglary and child endangerment. His bail was set at $200,000.
