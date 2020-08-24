You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for felony reckless evading
0 comments

Man arrested for felony reckless evading

  • Updated
  • 0
Rosendo Mejia

Rosendo Mejia

 Contributed by Kings County Sheriff's Office

LEMOORE — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Friday after initially eluding law enforcement during a vehicle chase 10 days prior, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, a KCSO deputy was patrolling in the area of the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore. Information had been relayed to deputies that stated 22-year-old Rosendo Mejia had a felony warrant for his arrest and was driving a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Officials said the deputy spotted the Silverado and was able to confirm Mejia was the driver. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but said Mejia refused to pull over and sped away.

A pursuit ensued and deputies said Mejia drove recklessly during the chase by driving on the wrong side of the road with the truck’s headlights off. They said he also drove the truck over a sidewalk curb and through the front yard of a residence.

Eventually, officials said Mejia drove the truck off road, which created a significant dust cloud and caused the deputy to lose sight of the truck.

The pursuit was discontinued and a warrantless arrest was issued on Mejia for the dangerous pursuit, Sheriff’s officials said.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, officials said another deputy spotted the black Chevrolet Silverado parked at the Tachi Yokut Gas Station with the hood up.

As the deputy approached the truck, he said he recognized Mejia. When Mejia saw the deputy approaching, Sheriff’s officials said he turned and ran away.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies said Mejia stopped running and gave up.

Authorities said Mejia was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of felony reckless evading, resisting arrest and unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle. His bail was set at $395,000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Alice Marie Bettencourt
Obituaries

Alice Marie Bettencourt

Alice Marie BettencourtNovember 10, 1943 July 30, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July…

Manuel Luciano Farpella
Obituaries

Manuel Luciano Farpella

Manuel Luciano FarpellaApril 13, 1956 -August 8, 2020With great sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Luciano Farpella. Manuel went to be …

Kings County COVID-19 data updated
News

Kings County COVID-19 data updated

  • Updated

HANFORD — Following technology issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system, Kings County now has updated information on its COVID-…

Don Guglielmoni
Obituaries

Don Guglielmoni

Don Guglielmoni10-26-1940-08-09-2020Don Guglielmoni, age 79, passed away on August 9th, 2020, at Kaweah Delta Hospital with his daughter by hi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News