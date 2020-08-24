Man arrested for felony reckless evading

LEMOORE — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Friday after initially eluding law enforcement during a vehicle chase 10 days prior, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, a KCSO deputy was patrolling in the area of the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore. Information had been relayed to deputies that stated 22-year-old Rosendo Mejia had a felony warrant for his arrest and was driving a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Officials said the deputy spotted the Silverado and was able to confirm Mejia was the driver. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the truck, but said Mejia refused to pull over and sped away.
A pursuit ensued and deputies said Mejia drove recklessly during the chase by driving on the wrong side of the road with the truck’s headlights off. They said he also drove the truck over a sidewalk curb and through the front yard of a residence.
Eventually, officials said Mejia drove the truck off road, which created a significant dust cloud and caused the deputy to lose sight of the truck.
The pursuit was discontinued and a warrantless arrest was issued on Mejia for the dangerous pursuit, Sheriff’s officials said.
Around 3 a.m. on Friday, officials said another deputy spotted the black Chevrolet Silverado parked at the Tachi Yokut Gas Station with the hood up.
As the deputy approached the truck, he said he recognized Mejia. When Mejia saw the deputy approaching, Sheriff’s officials said he turned and ran away.
After a short foot pursuit, deputies said Mejia stopped running and gave up.
Authorities said Mejia was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of felony reckless evading, resisting arrest and unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle. His bail was set at $395,000.
