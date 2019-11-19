CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested for elder abuse, criminal threats and several other charges Monday after Corcoran Police Department officials said he threatened and took money from a 92-year-old victim.
Around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Estes Avenue regarding a criminal threats case.
Officers responded to the area and said they found the suspect, 28-year-old Robert Medellin, barricaded inside of a bedroom.
Through the investigation, police said they determined Medellin threatened to kill two victims, one of which was 92 years old.
Officers were told Medellin was taking money from the 92-year-old by means of threatening physical harm. They said they also learned Medellin was keeping the victim captive in the house and was not allowing the victim to use the phone to call for help.
Medellin remained locked in the bedroom for approximately one hour and forty-five minutes before surrendering to officers, police said.
Authorities said Medellin was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats, elder abuse, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Officials said Medellin is also currently on Post Release Community Supervision. His bail was set at $110,000.
