{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Gonzales

Andrew Gonzales

 Contributed by the Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding an investigation into a man who was communicating with minors and asking for sexual acts.

In August, Hanford officers said they investigated reports of an adult male, identified as 20-year-old Andrew Gonzales, communicating with minor children for the purpose of performing lewd and/or lascivious acts with them.

During the initial investigation, detectives said they learned that Gonzales communicated with a minor and asked for nude photos and to perform sexual acts with them.

Officials said Gonzales was arrested on Oct. 10.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

After he was arrested, police said two additional victims were identified. They said Gonzales had communicated with the two minors and also asked for photos and to perform sexual acts with them.

Gonzales was charged with additional crimes after the discovery of the two additional victims, officials said.

Authorities said it is unknown at this point of the investigation if there are more victims. The Hanford Police Department is asking anyone who has any information related to this investigation to contact Detective Raymond Dias at (559) 585-2535.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments