Man arrested for attempted murder, victim in critical condition

VISALIA — On Monday, at 8:01 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of South Arkle for a report of a family disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. Jeremiah Drequis Jefferson, 19, was identified as the suspect responsible for the stabbing, according to police. Jefferson fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, police said.
The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is in critical condition. Jefferson was later located in the downtown Visalia area and was taken into custody without incident. Jefferson was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for attempted murder.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Leo Segura at 713-4739 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.
