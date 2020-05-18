Man arrested for assault with machete, altercation with deputy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STRATFORD — A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, spousal battery, resisting arrest with force and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

At 7:16 p.m., Kings County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to the town of Stratford, for a threats investigation. The victim advised Kings County Dispatch her husband, identified as Sergio Medina, had cut her property and threatened her with a machete. The victim said Medina was last seen in an alleyway, near Second Street and Railroad Street.

The first deputy arriving on scene located Medina in the alleyway with the machete in his hand. Medina dropped the machete and the deputy attempted to detain him in handcuffs while investigating the incident. Medina grabbed the handcuffs and started fighting with the deputy. Both deputy and Medina fell to the ground where Medina attempted to strike the deputy with his knee multiple times.

During the struggle, Medina pulled items off of the deputy's outer vest carrier to include his hand held radio. Other deputies arrived on scene and Medina was eventually taken into custody. Sergio was searched incident to his arrest, and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was located on his person.

During the altercation, the deputy received minor injuries to his hand but is expected to make a full recovery.