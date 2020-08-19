You have permission to edit this article.
Man arrested for arson one day after dumpster fire
Man arrested for arson one day after dumpster fire

VISALIA — A man was arrested a day after a dumpster fire for arson, possession of a controlled substance, and a parole violation.

On Aug. 13, at around 12:55 p.m., Visalia Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire behind 227 E. Main St. The dumpster was in a dumpster enclosure that is part of the east Acequia parking structure.

The fire suppression system in the dumpster area activated keeping fire from spreading. As a result of fire’s response and the suppression system, damage was only minor.

On Aug. 14, officers responded to the corner of Main and Court regarding a downtown security officer watching a subject he had seen in the area of the dumpster on Aug. 13 just prior to the fire.

Officers located and contacted Charles Spurlock. After some follow-up investigation, Spurlock was identified as the arsonist according to police. Spurlock was arrested and booked into Tulare County Jail.

