Man arrested for allegedly discharging firearm at river

VISALIA — On Feb. 21, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers patrolling the area of the St. Johns River (Dinuba and Riggin) heard gunfire in rapid succession.
Officers contacted the suspect coming from the direction of the St. Johns River. Officers said they observed the suspect to have a firearm partially concealed in the sleeve of his sweatshirt and were able to take him into custody without incident.
Officers also located numerous expended casings of the same caliber as the pistol that was recovered. No victims were located. The suspect, Roben Labaoan, 26, was booked for negligent discharge of a firearm and unlawful carry of a concealed weapon.
