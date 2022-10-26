Caleb Bott, 24, has been arrested twice between Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24, according to Hanford Police.
Bott was arrested Saturday on three charges including unlawful sexual intercourse and arranging to have sex with a minor. Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that evening with the Hanford Police continuing their investigation.
Bott was subsequently released on Monday and reoportedly stole his car from the towing company holding the vehicle, driving through their chain-link fence to escape.
Police were dispatched to investigate the towing company incident and tracked Bott to his juvenile victim's home where he was arrested and again booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, stalking, obstruction and resisting an officer.
Police Captain Carl Anderson said Bott's victim called Hanford Police when Bott approached the victim at the victim's school site.
"We are proud of the victim in this case, who stood up against their abuser and contacted law enforcement for help," Anderson said. "Thankfully, we were able to find and rearrest Mr. Bott."