Caleb Bott

Caleb Bott, 24, has been arrested twice between Saturday, Oct. 22 and Monday, Oct. 24, according to Hanford Police.

Bott was arrested Saturday on three charges including unlawful sexual intercourse and arranging to have sex with a minor. Bott was booked into the Kings County Jail that evening with the Hanford Police continuing their investigation.

Bott was subsequently released on Monday and reoportedly stole his car from the towing company holding the vehicle, driving through their chain-link fence to escape.

