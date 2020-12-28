Man arrested at Kohl's for alleged indecent exposure incident

VISALIA — On Saturday, at 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kohls, 2208 S. Mooney, for an indecent exposure incident. An adult female reported a male unknown to her followed her through the store and exposed himself.
Officers located the alleged individual, Adrian Souza, inside the store and arrested him. Souza was found to be a registered sex offender and on active CDC Parole. He was booked at Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Indecent Exposure and a Parole violation.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!