Man arrested after standoff with LPD

LEMOORE — Following a short standoff with Lemoore police, a Lemoore man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of domestic violence and multiple weapons charges, department officials said
Around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the front of the LPD station to talk with a possible domestic violence victim.
After interviewing the victim, police said they learned that 31-year-old Lemoore resident Rico Robert Delavega allegedly physically abused the victim, threatened the victim with firearms and threatened to kill the victim.
Officers then responded to Delavega’s residence in the city. After a short standoff, they said Delavega exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Officials conducted a search of the residence and said they located three assault rifles with illegal modifications, two handguns with one having illegal modifications, numerous high-capacity magazines and 2,400 rounds of ammunition.
Authorities said Delavega was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, domestic violence, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an assault weapon, firearm with multi-burst trigger, possession of large capacity magazines and failure to store weapons away from children. His bail was set at $1.03 million.
