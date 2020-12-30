Man arrested after fight with family on Christmas

HANFORD — Deputies arrested a man who allegedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with family members on Christmas night, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m., deputies said they were dispatched to assist the Hanford Police Department with a verbal disturbance occurring in the 800 Block of Jana Way in the city of Hanford.
As they arrived on scene, deputies said they were informed the suspect, 24-year-old Adrian Gutierrez, was having a verbal argument with several members of his family, which included his girlfriend. During the argument, officials said Gutierrez allegedly dragged this girlfriend by her hair, choked her, threw her onto the floor and struck her several times in the head with his hands.
Sheriff’s officials said another family member attempted to intervene during the incident, which resulted in Gutierrez allegedly chasing off that family member with a knife. They said he also threatened to kick his 2-year-old niece in the head.
Prior to leaving, deputies said Gutierrez threatened to kill his family and vowed to return and “Light this bitch up.”
Deputies said the family feared for their safety due to Gutierrez’s extremely violent criminal history. They told deputies he had severely injured a prior girlfriend and broke her nose.
KCSO said Gutierrez is currently on parole for two counts of attempted homicide.
As the investigation unfolded, officials said Gutierrez drove back by the residence, so deputies conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.
Authorities said Gutierrez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats, elder abuse and false imprisonment. His bail was set at $330,000.
