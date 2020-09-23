Man arrested after allegedly grabbing juvenile

VISALIA — On Sept. 20, at 4:07 p.m., Visalia Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Regina for an unknown male subject breaking fence boards on several properties in the cul-de-sac.
While responding to the location, the officers were advised that the male, later identified as Kendall Craig Gosvener, approached a 13-year-old juvenile and started talking to him.
Gosvener told the juvenile he wanted to show him the fence that was broken, police said. When the juvenile went to move away from him, Gosvener allegedly grabbed him by the neck and pulled him over to the fenced area. Gosvener made additional incoherent statements to the juvenile and then let him go, police said. The uninjured juvenile was able to run to a nearby resident who was outside.
Upon arrival, the officers located Gosvener and attempted to detain him for questioning. Gosvener became combative and physically resisted officers, according to police. He was arrested, transported to KDMC for medical clearance and booked at the Tulare County Pre Trial Facility.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.
