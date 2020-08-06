Man allegedly yells at staff, demands entry into Kings County building

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday after they said he yelled at staff and demanded entry into a county building.
Just after 9 a.m., KCSO deputies responded to the administration building at the Kings County Government Center regarding an unwanted subject, who was identified as 35-year-old Chad Draxler.
Deputies contacted Draxler near the administration building and said he was yelling and acting bizarre.
As they spoke with Draxler, deputies said they tried to calm him down but he did not calm down and instead walked into the administration office, where he banged on the interior doors and demanded entry.
Sheriff’s officials said Draxler yelled at the staff inside and waived his arms around. They said they determined Draxler was displaying signs and symptoms of drug use and arrested him for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputies then interviewed Kings County administration staff, who reported to them that Draxler had made several phone calls to them earlier that morning. Staff told deputies that Draxler yelled at them on the phone calls about COVID-19. During one of the phone calls, Draxler allegedly called a secretary an inappropriate word, which caused her to hang up the call.
A short time later, officials said Draxler arrived at the building and demanded entry. According to witnesses, Draxler pulled and banged on the interior doors so hard they began to bow outwards. They said he was yelling and his face was red with anger.
Due to the staff fearing for their safety they called 911 and requested law enforcement to respond.
Authorities said Draxler was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including being under the influence of a controlled substance, criminal threats, offensive words in public and repeated phone calls. His bail was set at $65,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!