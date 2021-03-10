You have permission to edit this article.
Man allegedly points gun at employees after being refused entry
Man allegedly points gun at employees after being refused entry

  • Updated
VISALIA — On March 3, at 9:57 p.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to a report of a subject pointing a handgun at security for the Visalia Brewing Company. Citizens in the area provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

As officers arrived in the area, they were able to locate the suspect near the intersection of Main and Court streets, and detain him without incident. The investigation revealed that Angel Rafael Chavez, 23, of Farmersville became upset after being refused entry to the business. Chavez allegedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, pointed it at employees, and made comments about shooting them.

During the course of the investigation officers located two firearms. Chavez was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. Chavez was subsequently booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, and numerous firearms related charges.

