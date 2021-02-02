Man acts erratic at Tachi Palace, confronts deputy in same day

LEMOORE — Kings County Sheriff’s officials arrested a man on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs after he allegedly screamed at people at Tachi Palace and later climbed into a restricted KCSO area and confronted a deputy.
Around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, deputies were dispatched to Tachi Palace Casino Resort regarding a subject who was acting bizarre and yelling at customers. Upon arrival, deputies said they contacted a man who was later identified as Rickie Pritchett.
Deputies said Pritchett appeared agitated and was waving his arms around and screaming. They instructed him to calm down, but said he refused.
Officials said Palace security personnel explained to deputies that Pritchett was playing a slot machine when he suddenly began screaming at other customers. They said he was asked to leave but refused.
Based on Pritchett’s erratic behavior, deputies said they believed he was possibly under the influence of illegal drugs. He was arrested and later tested positive at the Kings County Jail for methamphetamine, officials said.
Authorities said Pritchett was booked into jail on suspicion of the misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance. They said he was released after a sobering-up period.
Later that same day at around 5:30 p.m., Sheriff’s officials said Pritchett climbed into the Kings County Sheriff’s Office restricted parking area, where he confronted a deputy and explained that he was an ordained minister and was going to sue the deputy.
Once again, officials said Pritchett displayed symptoms of drug use and the deputy attempted to arrest him. They said Pritchett resisted arrest and fought with the deputy.
Eventually, the deputy then took Pritchett to the ground but said he continued to resist arrest. After a short struggle, the deputy was able to place Pritchett into handcuffs, officials said.
Authorities said a medical clearance was required for Pritchett and he was taken to a nearby hospital. They said he was hostile toward medical personal and required extended medical attention.
Due to the time needed for medical attention, KCSO officials said Pritchett was issued a citation to appear in court.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
