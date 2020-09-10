Male Citizen of the Year: Gary Feinstein captures Hanford’s past and present

HANFORD — It may be the ever-present camera in his hands, but no one gets recognized more at Hanford games or events than photographer Gary Feinstein.

Feinstein has people come up to him all the time who remind him that he took photos of them when they were a kid that landed on the front page of the newspaper or the sports section.

“It makes me feel like part of the family — part of the history of their life,” Feinstein said. “It’s very rewarding to know that I was part of that.”

Feinstein was selected as Male Citizen of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

Feinstein, who grew up in Los Angeles, became interested in photography as a child. He said his father worked at a place where they manufactured photographic equipment and he received his first darkroom equipment from him. He even still has the first photo he ever developed when he was in high school.

“I’ve always been interested in two things, and that’s photography and history,” Feinstein said. “Combine the two, you get photojournalism.”

Feinstein attended Santa Monica College and later San Jose State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in photojournalism.

Not too long later, he landed a job at the Hanford Sentinel in 1984, where he worked until 2017. He now works for himself and clients who hire him to photograph events.

The best part of the job for Feinstein was going into the office every morning and not knowing what he was going to do or where the day would take him. He would work a handful of assignments every day and was able to visit every corner of Kings County.