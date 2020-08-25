Main Street News: Missing our 20th anniversary year, but we'll back

My name is Michelle Brown and I am the Executive Director of Main Street Hanford. Main Street Hanford is a nonprofit organization and it’s our mission to support and promote downtown businesses. We do so in many ways, but you may know us from our annual events such as Thursday Night Market Place, Blues & Roots Festival and Witches Night Out.
Last year we hosted 34 events throughout the year! This year definitely looks different. So far, we have cancelled some of our favorite events, but we are keeping an open mind and a hopeful heart that we will be able to host these staple events in 2021.
Throughout the last five months we have been dedicated to our small businesses in downtown Hanford. Our small businesses have been forced to be innovative, change the way they do business and keep faith when they have been faced with the hardships of business closures.
These small business owners have inspired Main Street Hanford to keep going and to do everything we can to move forward, think outside the box, and stay strong until we can begin fundraising again. In the upcoming season you may see a lot of events cancelled but we will do everything we can to continue to bring you safe events such as our Certified Farmers Market, Dine Out Downtown Fridays and more. We are thinking of innovative ways we can bring you your favorite holiday events safely. They might not be the way you remember them, but we will do our best to support our businesses and continue to bring smiles to your faces.
Main Street Hanford has been a nonprofit in our community for 20 years. This year would have been the 20th year for Thursday Night Market Place, Blues & Roots Festival and Wine & Chocolate Tasting.
It has been heart-breaking to cancel these events on the 20th anniversary, however, we know we will be back. We have been able to keep our Certified Farmers’ Market open in Civic Park every Thursday from 5- 8 p.m. We have “essentials” only, which includes produce, grocery items and dinner to-go. We hope you will shop our Thursday Night Market Place and support our local farmers and vendors during this difficult time. We have also created Dine-Out Downtown on Friday nights from 5:30-9:30 p.m. to provide outdoor dining for downtown restaurants. We have Seventh Street closed to through traffic and we are following all state guidelines to create a safe, family-friendly environment.
In closing, I want to remind you to shop small whenever you can. Whether it be produce, birthday gifts, coffee, dining out, clothing, bikes, jewelry, a gym membership, a bridal gift… anything can be purchased from a small business owner. We have to change our mentality and think of them first.
Michelle Brown is the Executive Director of Main Street Hanford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!